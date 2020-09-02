September 2: Iowa reports more than 700 new coronavirus cases, 625 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 2.

Total tests642,772
— Total positive tests –66,137
— Negative tests –575,143
— New cases –740
— Active cases –17,007
— 14-day average positivity rate –10.3%
Total virus-related deaths1,125
— New deaths –4
Recoveries48,005
— New recoveries –625

There are 10 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Johnson, Sioux, Story, Plymouth, Howard, Carroll, Lee, Marion, Bremer, and Wayne counties.

Below are total cases of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

  • Monona – 107
  • Woodbury – 4,157
  • Plymouth – 761
  • Sioux – 916
  • Lyon – 152
  • Osceola – 99
  • O’Brien – 204
  • Cherokee – 141
  • Ida – 45
  • Crawford – 837
  • Carroll – 428
  • Sac – 120
  • Buena Vista – 1,828
  • Clay – 237
  • Dickinson – 431
  • Emmet – 222
  • Palo Alto – 119
  • Pocahontas – 131
  • Calhoun – 130

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

