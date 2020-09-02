September 2: Iowa reports more than 700 new coronavirus cases, 625 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 2.

Total tests – 642,772 — Total positive tests – 66,137 — Negative tests – 575,143 — New cases – 740 — Active cases – 17,007 — 14-day average positivity rate – 10.3% Total virus-related deaths – 1,125 — New deaths – 4 Recoveries – 48,005 — New recoveries – 625

There are 10 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Johnson, Sioux, Story, Plymouth, Howard, Carroll, Lee, Marion, Bremer, and Wayne counties.

Below are total cases of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

Monona – 107

Woodbury – 4,157

Plymouth – 761

Sioux – 916

Lyon – 152

Osceola – 99

O’Brien – 204

Cherokee – 141

Ida – 45

Crawford – 837

Carroll – 428

Sac – 120

Buena Vista – 1,828

Clay – 237

Dickinson – 431

Emmet – 222

Palo Alto – 119

Pocahontas – 131

Calhoun – 130

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

