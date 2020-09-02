September 2: Iowa reports more than 700 new coronavirus cases, 625 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 2.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|642,772
|— Total positive tests –
|66,137
|— Negative tests –
|575,143
|— New cases –
|740
|— Active cases –
|17,007
|— 14-day average positivity rate –
|10.3%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,125
|— New deaths –
|4
|Recoveries –
|48,005
|— New recoveries –
|625
There are 10 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Johnson, Sioux, Story, Plymouth, Howard, Carroll, Lee, Marion, Bremer, and Wayne counties.
Below are total cases of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:
- Monona – 107
- Woodbury – 4,157
- Plymouth – 761
- Sioux – 916
- Lyon – 152
- Osceola – 99
- O’Brien – 204
- Cherokee – 141
- Ida – 45
- Crawford – 837
- Carroll – 428
- Sac – 120
- Buena Vista – 1,828
- Clay – 237
- Dickinson – 431
- Emmet – 222
- Palo Alto – 119
- Pocahontas – 131
- Calhoun – 130
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
