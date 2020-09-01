September 1: More than 600 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 700 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 684 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, as well as 726 new recoveries.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 1, 2020.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests637,102
— Total positive tests –65,397
— Negative tests –570,203
— New cases –684
— Active cases –16,896
— 14-day average positivity rate –10.3%
Total virus-related deaths1,121
— New deaths –9
Recoveries47,380
— New recoveries –726

There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Crawford, Bremer, Wayne, Marion, Carroll, Lee, Fremont, Howard, Sioux, Plymouth, Story, and Johnson counties.

Below are total cases and total virus-related deaths of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

  • Monona – 107
  • Woodbury – 4,148
  • Plymouth – 745
  • Sioux – 899
  • Lyon – 151
  • Osceola – 99
  • O’Brien – 201
  • Cherokee – 140
  • Ida – 43
  • Crawford – 836
  • Carroll – 394
  • Sac – 114
  • Buena Vista – 1,826
  • Clay – 236
  • Dickinson – 424
  • Emmet – 221
  • Palo Alto – 117
  • Pocahontas – 131
  • Calhoun – 130

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

