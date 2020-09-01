September 1: More than 600 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 700 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 684 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, as well as 726 new recoveries.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 1, 2020.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 637,102 — Total positive tests – 65,397 — Negative tests – 570,203 — New cases – 684 — Active cases – 16,896 — 14-day average positivity rate – 10.3% Total virus-related deaths – 1,121 — New deaths – 9 Recoveries – 47,380 — New recoveries – 726

There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Crawford, Bremer, Wayne, Marion, Carroll, Lee, Fremont, Howard, Sioux, Plymouth, Story, and Johnson counties.

Below are total cases and total virus-related deaths of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

Monona – 107

Woodbury – 4,148

Plymouth – 745

Sioux – 899

Lyon – 151

Osceola – 99

O’Brien – 201

Cherokee – 140

Ida – 43

Crawford – 836

Carroll – 394

Sac – 114

Buena Vista – 1,826

Clay – 236

Dickinson – 424

Emmet – 221

Palo Alto – 117

Pocahontas – 131

Calhoun – 130

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.