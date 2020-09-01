September 1: More than 600 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 700 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 684 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, as well as 726 new recoveries.
This report is as of 9 a.m. on September 1, 2020.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|637,102
|— Total positive tests –
|65,397
|— Negative tests –
|570,203
|— New cases –
|684
|— Active cases –
|16,896
|— 14-day average positivity rate –
|10.3%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,121
|— New deaths –
|9
|Recoveries –
|47,380
|— New recoveries –
|726
There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Crawford, Bremer, Wayne, Marion, Carroll, Lee, Fremont, Howard, Sioux, Plymouth, Story, and Johnson counties.
Below are total cases and total virus-related deaths of the Iowa counties in Siouxland:
- Monona – 107
- Woodbury – 4,148
- Plymouth – 745
- Sioux – 899
- Lyon – 151
- Osceola – 99
- O’Brien – 201
- Cherokee – 140
- Ida – 43
- Crawford – 836
- Carroll – 394
- Sac – 114
- Buena Vista – 1,826
- Clay – 236
- Dickinson – 424
- Emmet – 221
- Palo Alto – 117
- Pocahontas – 131
- Calhoun – 130
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.