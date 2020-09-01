September 1: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 16 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new cases Tuesday morning.

Below is the full report for September 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases4,148
— New cases –17
— Recovered cases – 3,622
— New Recovered cases –16
Total virus-related deaths56
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate –11.2%
Current total hospitalized19
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –15
— Woodbury County residents –7

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including:

  • Staying home when even mildly ill
  • Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
  • Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Limit gatherings to 10 or less individuals.
  • Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
  • Wear a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

