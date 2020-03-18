Second Knox County COVID-19 case exposure times released

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Central District Health Department (NCDHD) said Wednesday they were made aware of additional community exposures following the second positive COVID-19 case in Knox County.

All identified close contacts of the person who tested positive will self-quarantine at home. The NCDHD said those people will be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

NCDHD said the case remains low risk and the following are all the known exposure times related to this case.

Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE

Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE

Monday, March 16th from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Walmart in Norfolk, NE

Monday, March 16th from 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Sonic Drive-In drive-thru in Norfolk, NE

NCDHD encourages people who might have been at these locations during these times to self-monitor for the onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath for 14 days which would be through March 29, 2020.

If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

