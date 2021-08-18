SDHD releases more information about booster shot eligibility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department released a statement regarding booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is a list of requirements for those eligible for a booster shot:

  • These booster doses won’t be given until at least September 20.
  • It needs to be at least 8 months since you finished your first 2 dose series.
  • SDHD will be working with local providers to determine the best methods for administering these additional doses of vaccine.
  • There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health, so we don’t have any more info than this right now.
  • The SDHD will be putting out more information about this in the coming weeks as more details become clear.

