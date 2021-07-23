SDHD releases COVID-19 case numbers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As coronavirus remains a concern for many parts of the U.S. as cases are increasing rapidly, the Siouxland District Health Department has released COVID cases for Woodbury County over the last three weeks.

Last week there were a total of 58 new cases in the county, and the week before that was 26. The 14-day average positivity rate is 4.7% for the county.

However, health officials point out by this time last year, Woodbury’s weekly case count was 107 with a 9% positivity rate.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the rise is concerning, but we’re better prepared to deal with the virus.

“We’re nowhere near where we were last winter. and I know that it’s never fun to have an increase in cases of any infectious disease frankly. We’re going to push through this just like we push through that,” said Tyler brock, Deputy Director of SDHD.

Health officials are urging everyone who hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, but is eligible, to get the shot.