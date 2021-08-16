SDHD official speaks on CDC’s recommendation of extra dose for immunocompromised individuals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending moderate to severely immunocompromised get a third dose of the vaccine.

These individuals may not have produced enough of a immune response from the first two does to prevent severe infection. People like cancer patients, transplant recipients and those with any other condition that impacts the immune system are the only ones this recommendation effects.

It’s also advised people get the same brand of vaccine as their initial dose, including Johnson & Johnson.

“A lack of immunity, they’re going to be susceptible to break through infections and again certainly these people are already in kind of a fragile health state, so they’re much more likely to become serious infections, which we’re obviously trying to avoid,” said Tyler Brock, of Siouxland District Health.

If anyone is unsure if you’re part of these groups described, consult a doctor as soon as possible.