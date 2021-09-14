SCCSD Board to discuss mask mandates in schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Sioux City Community School District will be holding a special meeting later in the week to discuss masking in Sioux City schools.

On Monday, the board members agreed hold a special meeting on Sept. 15 in order to discuss whether they should implement a mask mandate in district schools for students, staff, and visitors.

The decision comes from the recent ruling from a federal judge that blocks a law passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May preventing school boards from issuing mask mandates.

