Sanford Health postponing non-emergency surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The pandemic is once again making its mark on area hospitals.

Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is temporarily postponing non-emergency surgeries, due to the influx of COVID-19 patients they’re dealing with.

Sanford’s Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the move is a standard part of its surge plan, and it ensures the hospital maintains staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it.

The South Dakota Department of Health said Tuesday another 1,004 South Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 48,854. Eight more people died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall death toll to 446.

