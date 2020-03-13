‘Rock the Roof’ event cancelled at Arnolds Park Amusement Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced they cancelled their “St. Pat’s Dance Party” event out of caution surrounding the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The ‘Rock the Roof’ event was scheduled for March 19 and was set to feature musical group Slow Jam.

Clay Norris, Executive Director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Rock Music Association said the decision was reached by an executive leadership team.

“We decided… out of an abundance of caution and care for our members and patrons, that it was in everybody’s best interest to cancel [the] event. It became more evident as the day progressed and sporting events and other larger group gatherings were being affected, that this is the proper decision to make,” Norris said.

Norris said future planned events at the amusement park will be reviewed as they come up.

The next scheduled ‘Rock the Roof’ event is the “Spring Prom” scheduled for April 16 and set to feature Ritchie Lee.

