(KCAU) – A new academic article says the U.S. must more than triple COVID-19 testing to safely open the economy.
Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500-thousand tests a day.
Right now, the number of tests being performed daily is closer to 150-thousand.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent.
According to WHO, the U.S. is currently testing positive at a rate of 20 percent.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- College seniors face job worries, family stress amid coronavirus
- Woodbury County confirms 32 additional COVID-19 cases, total rises to 75
- Researchers: US must triple testing to safely reopen economy
- Testing at meat processing facilities accounts for majority of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa
- Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to virus