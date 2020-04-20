Researchers: US must triple testing to safely reopen economy

(KCAU) – A new academic article says the U.S. must more than triple COVID-19 testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500-thousand tests a day.

Right now, the number of tests being performed daily is closer to 150-thousand.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent.

According to WHO, the U.S. is currently testing positive at a rate of 20 percent.

