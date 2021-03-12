Registration for next Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) announced the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in the week of March 22.

Health officials said the clinic will take place at the Tyson Events Center when it becomes available.

The registration will open later in the week of March 15, including for the expanded group of those with medical conditions that may put them at a higher risk for severe illness.

SDHD said there are local pharmacies that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the eligible groups by clicking here.