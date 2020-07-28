Quick coronavirus testing and apps key for contact tracing

(CNN) – Contact tracing requires testing of all people who may be infected, isolating those who are, and then tracking down others who may have been exposed to a person infected, testing, and isolating them as well.

A new study suggests quick COVID testing and quick reporting of those results are crucial keys to making this tool work.

The researchers said app-based contact tracing methods were more effective.

“Only through contact tracing can you actually help beat the virus back,” said Fred Pleitgen.

CNN Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen is familiar with app-based contact tracing after having to be tested for COVID-19 while working in Germany.

“If my test would have been positive, I would have had to put it on this thing. We have this coronavirus app here in Germany. This one is actually telling me right now that I haven’t come into contact with anyone who is high risk, but I would have had to put that into the app to make sure other people in contact with me know whether or not my test would have been positive,” said Pleitgen.

The researchers said app technology could keep the virus from rapidly spreading even with a delay in the testing of not more than two days, as long as 80% of the people exposed are tested and had their contacts traced.