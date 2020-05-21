(CNN) – Worldometer is a coronavirus statistics site that has been cited by governments, academics and news outlets.
However, almost nothing is actually known about how it operates, where it’s based and who is really behind it.
CNN’s Scott McLean investigates.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Two UNMC clinical trial participants recount their brush with COVID-19
- Iowa tallies 400 COVID-19 deaths
- Questioning the reliability of this coronavirus statistics site
- Health and public officials prepare for summer during COVID-19 pandemic
- Small communities adjust to reopening