Pro cyclist in Italy uses his bike to deliver medicine

In this image taken on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli, rides his bike to deliver medicine to residents in Lodetto, near Brescia, Northern Italy. There are no fans lining the road. No teammates providing support. And no race to win. Professional cyclist Davide Martinelli has achieved a moral victory, though, by using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents of his hometown in northern Italy during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROVATO, Italy (AP) — Professional cyclist Davide Martinelli is using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents and others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is of great use in his hometown of Lodetto in the hard-hit Lombardy region because the village has neither a pharmacy nor a supermarket.

Martinelli makes a daily trip to nearby Rovato to pick up supplies.

Martinelli says “I’ve got a bike and two legs in pretty good form, so riding six miles a day is no big deal. I wanted to help the people who always support me during the season. It’s time to give back to them.”