Pro cyclist in Italy uses his bike to deliver medicine

ROVATO, Italy (AP) — Professional cyclist Davide Martinelli is using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents and others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The service is of great use in his hometown of Lodetto in the hard-hit Lombardy region because the village has neither a pharmacy nor a supermarket.
Martinelli makes a daily trip to nearby Rovato to pick up supplies.
Martinelli says “I’ve got a bike and two legs in pretty good form, so riding six miles a day is no big deal. I wanted to help the people who always support me during the season. It’s time to give back to them.”