Pregnant Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa native and Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson has COVID-19.

Johnson, 29, announced the news Sunday on her Instagram account. She says she’s experiencing a cough, a terrible sore throat, and headache as well as fatigue.

In Johnson’s IG Story, she wrote, “Got my results back today and they back positive for Covid. Not gonna lie…I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. My body is just exhausted.”

Johnson announced last month that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East.  The couple already has a daughter, Drew Hazel, who was born in 2019.

Johnson was a star of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning a a gold medal on the balance beam, and silver in the floor excercise and all-around competitions. She also has a team gold medal from the 2008 Olympics.

