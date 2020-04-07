Practice self-care while staying home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –During extended periods of time at home, it is important to keep an eye on your body and mind. Health officials are recommending people practice self-care.

A few things you can do are:

Stay active – Just because gyms are closed does not mean you can’t work out. Try yoga at home or going for a walk outside.

Eat healthy – Make sure you’re incorporating fresh goods like fruits, vegetables and proteins into your meals.

Keep the mind active – Challenge yourself to keep your mind distracted. Watch quiz-based programs or do puzzles.

Do what helps you relax – Whether thats bindge watching your favorite show or knitting. Its importatnt to make time for the things you enjoy.

Maintain a healthy routine – That could include established meal times, or virtual meet ups with friends. It’s important to stay connected during what can be a lonely time at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even explains how to cope with the stress of the pandemic and manage one’s daily life.