Pottawattamie County officials confirm first coronavirus case

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Pottawattamie County Health Department has confirmed the first local case of COVID-19.

A press conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday. Local CHI and Methodist health systems, along with representatives from the health department, will provide updates.

This comes after three Iowans presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Sunday.

The three people are all from Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All three were part of a cruise in Egypt, according to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist. None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.