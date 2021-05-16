People in downtown Sioux Falls react to the ease of mask guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people were out enjoying Saturday’s beautiful weather, and it’s the first weekend since the CDC eased their guidelines on mask-wearing.

The CDC now says people who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear their masks in most situations. And for some people strolling downtown Sioux Falls, that new guidance is good news.

“I think it’s a great idea, get people back to normal. I think it’s great for businesses, I own a small business myself and I think it’s wonderful for that,” Wade Wilkie from Iowa said.

“I think it’s awesome, I mean, I just think the world needs to get back to the way it was and this is a good start, yeah, and it’s a beautiful day, so,” Teresa Hemenway from Nebraska said.

“And I completely agree,” Jenna Hemenway from South Dakota said.

“I feel great. It’s an opportunity to be back again, moving freely without COVID and I pray we do more,” Sylvester David from Sioux Falls said.

For some, the new guidelines won’t change the way they’ve been living their lives.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea, I’ve never worn a mask, so. I just don’t agree with the mask rules in the first place, which is one of the reasons why we moved to South Dakota,” Dina Lantzer, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minnesota, said.

For others, after over a year of the CDC recommending people wear masks, it might take some getting used to.

“I’m so used to wearing a mask all the time, indoors, outdoors, and I just got fully vaccinated,” Jeff Larsen from Sioux Falls said. “It’s been three weeks since my second shot, so, I’m feeling a bit more safe and I’m feeling a little more comfortable going outside and I’ve still got my mask, just in case. But you know, it’s just one of those things, still taking precautions but I’m feeling a little better.”

There are exceptions to the new CDC guidance. Healthcare systems still require masks and so do public transportation spots, including airports. And businesses still have the freedom to require masks within their buildings, too.