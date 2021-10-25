Pediatric COVID shots arriving in Iowa in the near future as adults receive boosters locally

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 are awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration before Iowa is able to roll doses out.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health there are around 284,000 Iowans who would be in that age group and eligible for a vaccine. The state’s allocated doses are 99,000 and they should be arriving in the state during the timespan of October 27 to November 4.

The FDA meets on October 26 so there is a chance that emergency use authorization is implemented then. But the pediatric vaccine still needs approval from the CDC and the ACIP before it can be administered.

While state and county health departments await a decision on those doses, the FDA recently approved Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for those 18 and older. The Polk County Health Department has been administering Pfizer booster shots since September and now there are even more doses to the pile.

“As of Friday our clinic was full and today our clinic is full. So individuals are taking advantage of getting their booster,” said Nola Aigner Davis, the Public Health Communications Officer at the Polk County Health Department.

Their clinics is open Monday through Friday. As of right now Monday and Friday are designated for Moderna booster shots and Tuesday through Thursday are Pfizer. The department just started giving out Moderna shots on Friday.

“Once we got approval for the Moderna and J & J we started on Friday,” Davis said. “So as soon as we get approval from the Iowa Department of Public Health we are able to provide vaccines.”

To see if you are eligible and what shot you should take visit the Polk County Health Department website.