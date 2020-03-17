Orpheum Theatre reschedules comedian due to COVID-19-related restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Orpheum Theatre announced Monday that Bert Kreischer’s performance in Sioux City has been rescheduled due to travel and performance restrictions caused by the new coronavirus.

Originally set for March 28, the new performance date in the Berty Boy Tour has been scheduled for August 2.

The Orpheum Theatre said the decision was made in alignment with recommendations from government authorities including the Centers for Disease Control to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Orpheum said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, or refunded at their point of purchase.

For more information visit BertBertBert.com.