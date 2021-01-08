Only 1 new COVID-19 case among Sioux City school staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said no students and only one staff member that attended school for the week of January 4 through January 8 tested positive for the virus.

There were no school classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

The school is also reporting absences of students and staff district-wide. They say that the daily totals don’t indicate new cases, only the reason for the absences. The add that the numbers are subject to change as guardians can report the reason for absence up to two days after. Below are the absences from the last few days in the 2020 semester.

Coming back from winter break to a hybrid learning style, The school district is reporting absences differently since students only attend two days a week, with half on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays on Fridays. Staff still work each day. Below are the absences for Monday and Tuesday for the new spring semester.

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.