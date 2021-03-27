Omaha firms settle with state over COVID antibody tests

Coronavirus

by: , Omaha World-Herald

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha health care companies have agreed to settle with the Nebraska attorney general’s office on charges of misleading advertising, marketing, distribution, and sales of coronavirus antibody testing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Attorney General Doug Peterson alleged that Pivot Concierge Health and Banyan Medical Systems violated Nebraska’s consumer protection law and a federal deceptive trade practices law.

Under a settlement signed this week, both companies must disclose the risks and limitations of COVID-19 testing products and comply with the law.

Pivot Concierge Health must also pay $25,000 to the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News