Omaha-area health department gets $13 million to fight COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Board has allocated more than $13 million of federal coronavirus relief funding to the county health department, which serves Nebraska’s largest city of Omaha.

Among the funding is $1.3 million for a mass vaccination program in the region as soon as a vaccine is available. Another $4.9 million would be made available if needed for that effort.

The allocation, approved Tuesday, comes as new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months.

In Nebraska, health officials confirmed another 135 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday. The state’s online tracking portal shows more than 18,000 cases and 256 deaths have been confirmed since the pandemic began.

