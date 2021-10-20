Officials concerned of vaccine hesitancy following Colin Powell’s death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The President along with the medical community are concerned the COVID-19 death of Colin Powell may lead to more vaccine hesitancy.

The former Joint Chief’s Chair and Secretary of State died from COVID-19 complications, but also suffered from cancer and Parkinson’s disease, two issues that compromised his immune system.

Doctors say that is why if people have either diabetes, heart disease or obesity, time is not on their side in getting one, two, or even three shots.

“In early August the FDA and the CDC Approved an additional dose, different than a booster dose, but that additional dose specifically for individuals who may be immunocompromised,” said Cynthia Williams, Chief Pharmacy Officer of Riverside Health System.

“The scientists recognized those indivuals might not have gotten the full effect of that vaccine and that third dose may needed just to get them where the rest of us would be after two doses.”

The warning comes as people continue spending more time indoors and vaccine hesitancy remains persistent.