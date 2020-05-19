Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Officials blame CDC, WHO for COVID-19 failure

Coronavirus

by: ABC Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC) – Top administration officials are clashing over the initial lag in COVID-19 testing in the United States.

Advisors are pointing the blame at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports the latest from Washington.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss