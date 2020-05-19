Officials blame CDC, WHO for COVID-19 failure

(ABC) – Top administration officials are clashing over the initial lag in COVID-19 testing in the United States.
Advisors are pointing the blame at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports the latest from Washington.
