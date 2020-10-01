October 1: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 13 more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Thursday.
Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|23,136
|— New cases –
|747
|— Active cases –
|3,832
|— Recovered cases –
|19,068
|Total virus-related deaths –
|236
|— New deaths –
|13
|Ever hospitalized –
|1,578
|— Currently hospitalized –
|214
|Total tests –
|279,609
|— Total persons tested –
|195,003
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
