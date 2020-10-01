October 1: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 13 more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Thursday.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 23,136 — New cases – 747 — Active cases – 3,832 — Recovered cases – 19,068 Total virus-related deaths – 236 — New deaths – 13 Ever hospitalized – 1,578 — Currently hospitalized – 214 Total tests – 279,609 — Total persons tested – 195,003

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

For September’s numbers, click here.