October 1: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 13 more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Thursday.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases23,136
— New cases –747
— Active cases –3,832
— Recovered cases –19,068
Total virus-related deaths236
— New deaths –13
Ever hospitalized1,578
— Currently hospitalized –214
Total tests –279,609
— Total persons tested –195,003

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

For September’s numbers, click here.

