October 1: Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 40 new recoveries

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 93 new cases on Thursday, as well as 40 new recoveries.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases5,697
— New cases –93
Recovered cases4,236
— New Recovered cases –40
Total virus-related deaths68
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate14.9%
Current total hospitalized62
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –47
— Woodbury County residents –32

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

