October 1: Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 40 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 93 new cases on Thursday, as well as 40 new recoveries.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 5,697 — New cases – 93 Recovered cases – 4,236 — New Recovered cases – 40 Total virus-related deaths – 68 — New deaths – 0 14-day average positivity rate – 14.9% Current total hospitalized – 62 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 47 — Woodbury County residents – 32

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

