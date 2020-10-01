October 1: Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 40 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 93 new cases on Thursday, as well as 40 new recoveries.
Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|5,697
|— New cases –
|93
|Recovered cases –
|4,236
|— New Recovered cases –
|40
|Total virus-related deaths –
|68
|— New deaths –
|0
|14-day average positivity rate –
|14.9%
|Current total hospitalized –
|62
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|47
|— Woodbury County residents –
|32
Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.
