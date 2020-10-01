October 1: More than 1,000 new cases in Iowa, 17 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 1,176 new recoveries on Thursday morning.
Active cases continue to drop with 18,629 cases compared to Wednesday’s 18,776.
The IDPH stated nearly 27,000 antigen test results will be added to the coronavirus numbers on September 26-27. They said it result in an increase of test results.
This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on October 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|803,213
|— Total positive tests –
|89,524
|— Negative tests –
|712,145
|— New cases –
|1,046
|— Active cases –
|18,629
|% of individuals positive –
|10.0%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,358
|— New deaths –
|17
|Recoveries –
|69,537
|— New recoveries –
|1,176
Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations
|407
|— Patients in ICU
|104
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|53
|RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations
|109
|— Patients in ICU
|23
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|10
There are 13 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Lyon, Sioux, Osceola, Delaware, O’Brien, Page, Fremont, Plymouth, Crawford, Palo Alto, Dubuque, Taylor, and Harrison counties.
Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:
|County
|Total Cases
|Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Buena Vista
|2027
|1830
|12
|Calhoun
|197
|171
|3
|Carroll
|711
|453
|5
|Cherokee
|274
|144
|2
|Clay
|359
|237
|4
|Crawford
|1117
|848
|6
|Dickinson
|555
|433
|6
|Emmet
|283
|216
|10
|Ida
|135
|48
|2
|Lyon
|390
|185
|4
|Monona
|167
|110
|1
|O’Brien
|420
|220
|9
|Osceola
|181
|102
|0
|Palo Alto
|217
|125
|0
|Plymouth
|1207
|809
|21
|Pocahontas
|168
|136
|2
|Sac
|277
|126
|0
|Sioux
|1763
|957
|3
|Woodbury
|5697
|4236
|68
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
For September’s numbers, click here.