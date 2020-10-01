October 1: More than 1,000 new cases in Iowa, 17 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 1,176 new recoveries on Thursday morning.

Active cases continue to drop with 18,629 cases compared to Wednesday’s 18,776.

The IDPH stated nearly 27,000 antigen test results will be added to the coronavirus numbers on September 26-27. They said it result in an increase of test results.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on October 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 803,213 — Total positive tests – 89,524 — Negative tests – 712,145 — New cases – 1,046 — Active cases – 18,629 % of individuals positive – 10.0% Total virus-related deaths – 1,358 — New deaths – 17 Recoveries – 69,537 — New recoveries – 1,176

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations 407 — Patients in ICU 104 — Admitted in last 24 hours 53 RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations 109 — Patients in ICU 23 — Admitted in last 24 hours 10

There are 13 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Lyon, Sioux, Osceola, Delaware, O’Brien, Page, Fremont, Plymouth, Crawford, Palo Alto, Dubuque, Taylor, and Harrison counties.

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

County Total Cases Recovered Total Deaths Buena Vista 2027 1830 12 Calhoun 197 171 3 Carroll 711 453 5 Cherokee 274 144 2 Clay 359 237 4 Crawford 1117 848 6 Dickinson 555 433 6 Emmet 283 216 10 Ida 135 48 2 Lyon 390 185 4 Monona 167 110 1 O’Brien 420 220 9 Osceola 181 102 0 Palo Alto 217 125 0 Plymouth 1207 809 21 Pocahontas 168 136 2 Sac 277 126 0 Sioux 1763 957 3 Woodbury 5697 4236 68

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

