October 1: More than 1,000 new cases in Iowa, 17 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 1,176 new recoveries on Thursday morning.

Active cases continue to drop with 18,629 cases compared to Wednesday’s 18,776.

The IDPH stated nearly 27,000 antigen test results will be added to the coronavirus numbers on September 26-27. They said it result in an increase of test results.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on October 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests803,213
— Total positive tests –89,524
— Negative tests –712,145
— New cases –1,046
— Active cases –18,629
% of individuals positive 10.0%
Total virus-related deaths1,358
— New deaths –17
Recoveries69,537
— New recoveries –1,176

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations407
— Patients in ICU104
— Admitted in last 24 hours53
RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations109
— Patients in ICU23
— Admitted in last 24 hours10

There are 13 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: Lyon, Sioux, Osceola, Delaware, O’Brien, Page, Fremont, Plymouth, Crawford, Palo Alto, Dubuque, Taylor, and Harrison counties.

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

CountyTotal CasesRecoveredTotal Deaths
Buena Vista2027183012
Calhoun1971713
Carroll7114535
Cherokee2741442
Clay3592374
Crawford11178486
Dickinson5554336
Emmet28321610
Ida135482
Lyon3901854
Monona1671101
O’Brien4202209
Osceola1811020
Palo Alto2171250
Plymouth120780921
Pocahontas1681362
Sac2771260
Sioux17639573
Woodbury5697423668

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

For September’s numbers, click here.

