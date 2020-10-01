October 1: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday morning.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases2,263
— New cases –5
— Negative tests –9,607
Total virus-related deaths44
— New deaths –0

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

For September’s numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories