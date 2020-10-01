October 1: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday morning.

Below is the full report for October 1, 2020.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases – 2,263 — New cases – 5 — Negative tests – 9,607 Total virus-related deaths – 44 — New deaths – 0

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

