NYC mayor says deaths at home should be added to virus toll

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in New York, during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is acknowledging that the city’s official coronavirus statistics have missed hundreds of people who died at home without ever being tested for the virus.

The mayor said on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday that coronavirus “is driving these very tragic deaths.”

City health officials reported 3,544 deaths from COVID-19 as of late Tuesday. That number does not include the hundreds of people who have died at home without a test for the virus.

De Blasio said the city would start including those deaths in its tally.

