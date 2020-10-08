Nursing facility, rehab center in Wayne, Neb. reports COVID-19 outbreak

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – A nursing facility and rehab center in Wayne, Nebraska has reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation said they have a total of 19 residents and 23 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 1.

Officials mention out of the 23 employees, five of them have recovered and returned to work.

We will continue with the implementation of our robust infection prevention and control program, which includes such interventions as staff wearing masks at all times while in the Facility; vigorous hand hygiene; infection surveillance and prompt response to identified changes in condition; frequent assessment of residents per shift and per day; use of PPE with positive or presumed positive patients; screening and assessment of all staff and essential medical visitors prior to entry into the building; and social distancing. From Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation

The nursing facility and rehab center add all of the residents remain in isolation due to possible exposure and will continue to test the staff bi-weekly and residents every 3-7 days until further notice.

If people are interested in setting up a virtual phone call with their loved one, they can contact the facility at 402-375-1922 and they will arrange a time for this to happen.

