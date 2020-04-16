NSP partners with businesses to develop PPE solution

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has partnered with two Lincoln businesses to develop a product that could save thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The new product will allow NSP troopers and investigators to use gas masks with reusable filters rather than N95 masks at crime scenes.

Every NSP trooper and investigator has a gas mask, but filters for the current masks are in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Searching for a solution, NSP personnel located several hundred filters that were made to fit a different gas mask model, which was previously used by NSP; however, those filters did not fit the current gas masks.

NSP worked with two Lincoln businesses, Kawasaki Motors and IntoMetal, to produce an adapter that allows current gas masks to work with the different model of filter.

Kawasaki was able to perfect a design for the adapter while IntoMetal was able to quickly produce the adapter using a 3D printer.

Courtesy of NSP: Respirator Adapter

The adapters are already being distributed for use throughout the state.

“This is tremendous work by our team and personnel from Kawasaki and IntoMetal. This product has the potential to save thousands of pieces of PPE, such as N95 masks and face shields. By reducing our need for those valuable resources, hopefully, the limited supplies can be diverted to medical workers and others working on the front lines against COVID-19,” Colonel Bolduc stated.

This project is intended for the masks to be used at crime scenes or during investigations. Troopers will not be wearing gas masks during regular patrols or traffic stops.

NSP is also eager to share this design with any other law enforcement entities throughout the country that could potentially benefit from combining the MSA Millennium gas mask with the MSA 3-lug bayonet filter cartridges designed for the MSA Advantage 1000 mask.

Any agency that would like to receive design specifications can find the design on the NSP website.