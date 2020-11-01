November 1: Woodbury County reports 100 total COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported one death and 45 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said a man, 61-80 years old, has died.

Below is the report for November 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases7,673
— New cases –45
Recovered cases5,913
— New Recovered cases –26
Total virus-related deaths100
— New deaths –1
14-day average positivity rate18%
Current total hospitalized75
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –56
— Woodbury County residents –43

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

