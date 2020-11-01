November 1: Woodbury County reports 100 total COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported one death and 45 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Sunday.
Health officials said a man, 61-80 years old, has died.
Below is the report for November 1, 2020.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|7,673
|— New cases –
|45
|Recovered cases –
|5,913
|— New Recovered cases –
|26
|Total virus-related deaths –
|100
|— New deaths –
|1
|14-day average positivity rate –
|18%
|Current total hospitalized –
|75
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|56
|— Woodbury County residents –
|43
Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.
