November 1: Woodbury County reports 100 total COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported one death and 45 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said a man, 61-80 years old, has died.

Below is the report for November 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 7,673 — New cases – 45 Recovered cases – 5,913 — New Recovered cases – 26 Total virus-related deaths – 100 — New deaths – 1 14-day average positivity rate – 18% Current total hospitalized – 75 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 56 — Woodbury County residents – 43

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when even mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wearing a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

