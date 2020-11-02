November 2: Another death, 39 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department reported a nother virus-related death and 39 news cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The Dakota County Health Department doesn’t report case numbers over the weekend. Below is the full report for November 2, 2020.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases – 2,872 — New cases – 39 — Negative tests – 13,097 Total virus-related deaths – 49 — New deaths – 1

The Dakota County Health Department is also reminding residents of a new Directed Health Measure Gov. Pete Ricketts implemented on October 21.

Health officials ask people to avoid the three Cs,

Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others.

Close Contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with.

Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

They also ask people to limit interactions with others. And when spending more than 15 minutes with others, they say people should limit time spent with others in enclosed spaces, wear a masks, and washing hands often.

