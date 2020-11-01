November 1: South Dakota reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Below is the full report for November 1, 2020.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases45,437 confirmed/1,887 probable
— New cases –1,221 confirmed/111 probable
— Active cases –13,138
— Recovered cases –33,749
Total virus-related deaths437
— New deaths –12
Ever hospitalized2,721
— Currently hospitalized –421
Total tests –438,311
— Total persons tested –262,165
CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecovered CasesEver HospitalizedTotal Deaths
Union County7362005784812
Clay County853160709228
Yankton County919350575386
Lincoln County3,0391,0452,03212120

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

For October’s numbers, click here.

