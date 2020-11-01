November 1: South Dakota reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Below is the full report for November 1, 2020.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|45,437 confirmed/1,887 probable
|— New cases –
|1,221 confirmed/111 probable
|— Active cases –
|13,138
|— Recovered cases –
|33,749
|Total virus-related deaths –
|437
|— New deaths –
|12
|Ever hospitalized –
|2,721
|— Currently hospitalized –
|421
|Total tests –
|438,311
|— Total persons tested –
|262,165
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered Cases
|Ever Hospitalized
|Total Deaths
|Union County
|736
|200
|578
|48
|12
|Clay County
|853
|160
|709
|22
|8
|Yankton County
|919
|350
|575
|38
|6
|Lincoln County
|3,039
|1,045
|2,032
|121
|20
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
