November 2: Over 950 new Nebraska COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.

Here are the daily results as of November 2 at 8:45 p.m.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested960,464
— Total positive cases –72,620
— New cases –954
— No virus detected –527,444
— Recovered cases –45,108
Total virus-related deaths656
— New deaths –2
Cumulative hospitalizations3,076
— Active hospitalizations –642

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

  • Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
  • Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
  • Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

