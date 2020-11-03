November 2: Over 950 new Nebraska COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.

Here are the daily results as of November 2 at 8:45 p.m.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 960,464 — Total positive cases – 72,620 — New cases – 954 — No virus detected – 527,444 — Recovered cases – 45,108 Total virus-related deaths – 656 — New deaths – 2 Cumulative hospitalizations – 3,076 — Active hospitalizations – 642

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

– Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others. Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

– Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household. Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

For October’s numbers, click here.