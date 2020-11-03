November 2: Over 950 new Nebraska COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.
Here are the daily results as of November 2 at 8:45 p.m.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|960,464
|— Total positive cases –
|72,620
|— New cases –
|954
|— No virus detected –
|527,444
|— Recovered cases –
|45,108
|Total virus-related deaths –
|656
|— New deaths –
|2
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|3,076
|— Active hospitalizations –
|642
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
- Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
- Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
- Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
