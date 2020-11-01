November 1: Iowa health officials report more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on November 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|979,817
|— Total positive tests –
|130,042
|— Negative tests –
|848,100
|— New cases –
|2,809
|— Active cases –
|34,819
|% of individuals positive –
|13.3%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,716
|— New deaths –
|2
|Recoveries –
|93,507
|— New recoveries –
|328
Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations
|676
|— Patients in ICU
|164
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|128
|RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations
|129
|— Patients in ICU
|22
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|22
There are 41 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: O’Brien, Jackson, Delaware, Plymouth, Sioux, Osceola, Harrison, Clayton, Cass, Hancock, Wayne, Taylor, Humboldt, Lyon, Carroll, Dubuque, Winnebago, Woodbury, Fremont, Ida, Black Hawk, Jasper, Grundy, Mahaska, Wright, Webster, Jones, Tama, Henry, Bremer, Buchanan, Marion, Des Moines, Adair, Van Buren, Page, Montgomery, Cherokee, Pocahontas, Muscatine, and Benton counties.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
