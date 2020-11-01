November 1: Iowa health officials report more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on November 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 979,817 — Total positive tests – 130,042 — Negative tests – 848,100 — New cases – 2,809 — Active cases – 34,819 % of individuals positive – 13.3% Total virus-related deaths – 1,716 — New deaths – 2 Recoveries – 93,507 — New recoveries – 328

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations 676 — Patients in ICU 164 — Admitted in last 24 hours 128 RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations 129 — Patients in ICU 22 — Admitted in last 24 hours 22

There are 41 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: O’Brien, Jackson, Delaware, Plymouth, Sioux, Osceola, Harrison, Clayton, Cass, Hancock, Wayne, Taylor, Humboldt, Lyon, Carroll, Dubuque, Winnebago, Woodbury, Fremont, Ida, Black Hawk, Jasper, Grundy, Mahaska, Wright, Webster, Jones, Tama, Henry, Bremer, Buchanan, Marion, Des Moines, Adair, Van Buren, Page, Montgomery, Cherokee, Pocahontas, Muscatine, and Benton counties.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

