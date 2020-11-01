November 1: Iowa health officials report more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on November 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests979,817
— Total positive tests –130,042
— Negative tests –848,100
— New cases –2,809
— Active cases –34,819
% of individuals positive 13.3%
Total virus-related deaths1,716
— New deaths –2
Recoveries93,507
— New recoveries –328

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations676
— Patients in ICU164
— Admitted in last 24 hours128
RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations129
— Patients in ICU22
— Admitted in last 24 hours22

There are 41 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows: O’Brien, Jackson, Delaware, Plymouth, Sioux, Osceola, Harrison, Clayton, Cass, Hancock, Wayne, Taylor, Humboldt, Lyon, Carroll, Dubuque, Winnebago, Woodbury, Fremont, Ida, Black Hawk, Jasper, Grundy, Mahaska, Wright, Webster, Jones, Tama, Henry, Bremer, Buchanan, Marion, Des Moines, Adair, Van Buren, Page, Montgomery, Cherokee, Pocahontas, Muscatine, and Benton counties.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

For October’s numbers, click here.

