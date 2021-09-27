Non-coronavirus patients wait for intensive care unit bed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The coronavirus patients that fill the intensive care unit at a Rapid City hospital are forcing other patients in need of an ICU bed to wait.

The director of the ICU nursing unit at Monument Health hospital, George Sazama, says one man in need of open heart surgery was told he would have to wait longer than expected.

Sazama says that’s one of the hardest things health care providers have to do right now because COVID-19 patients need care first.

And officials say those infected with coronavirus are staying longer in the unit than regular patients.