Noem signs State of Emergency order; Schools closed throughout South Dakota next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state held an 11:45 a.m. news conference on the COVID-19 numbers. In the news conference, Governor Kristi Noem said she is asking schools to close state wide starting next week. She is also postponing all state tournaments.

She has also signed a state of emergency order for South Dakota.

Just days after announcing the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, the state is up to nine positive test results.

Governor Kristi Noem said in a tweet there were 46 negative tests and one positive test for COVID-19.

The Department of Health released new numbers on Friday.

Noem says officials are looking at the curve of how the infection is coming towards South Dakota and says schools will use this opportunity to clean facilities.

Officials from the State Health Department says commercial labs are now available to help with testing. Noem says she wants to treat, control and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Noem says the CDC issued new guidance, which will require only one specimen per person to allow more testing.

State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2800. That number is for anyone who has questions about the virus.

South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital.

She reminds everyone that common sense is something they encourage everyone to use when attending events.

The respiratory disease caused by a strain of the Coronavirus was first detected in China and has spread to more than 100 other countries, including the United States.

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic just this week.