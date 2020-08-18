No COVID-19 update for Woodbury County as officials work to revise daily reports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County health officials have announced that Monday’s COVID-19 cases will not be shared Tuesday as they work to revise their daily reporting.

They said that they have been planning to revise the reporting for some time. In light of the recent concerns about the Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 data, they decided to implement the changes now.

As a result of changing the way they report, there will be no daily update Monday.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., Woodbury County has 3,832 positive COVID-19 cases, 54 virus-related deaths. It also reports 3,466 recoveries in the county.

More information on the Siouxland District Health’s new reporting method will be announced later, and daily updates will be given daily again starting Wednesday.

