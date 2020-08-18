SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County health officials have announced that Monday’s COVID-19 cases will not be shared Tuesday as they work to revise their daily reporting.
They said that they have been planning to revise the reporting for some time. In light of the recent concerns about the Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 data, they decided to implement the changes now.
As a result of changing the way they report, there will be no daily update Monday.
According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., Woodbury County has 3,832 positive COVID-19 cases, 54 virus-related deaths. It also reports 3,466 recoveries in the county.
More information on the Siouxland District Health’s new reporting method will be announced later, and daily updates will be given daily again starting Wednesday.
Latest Stories
- Deputies shoot, kill Florida man accused of attacking brother with machete
- South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally
- DNC Debrief – Rising stars and an emotional plea
- No COVID-19 update for Woodbury County as officials work to revise daily reports
- August 18: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County