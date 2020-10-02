Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll: Results show Iowans trust their doctor to report COVID-19 cases

(KCAU) – UPDATE: The poll asked Iowans if they trust their personal doctor to report cases of COVID-19 accurately.

About 75 percent of respondents said they do trust their doctors.

Iowans 50 years and older are more 80 percent more likely to say they trust their doctors, where 32 percent would not.

PREVIOUS: Results from the recently conducted Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll are in.

Tonight’s question focusing on COVID-19 rather than the election.

780 Iowans were asked what concerns them most about the pandemic: their families health or economic damages.

Iowans are almost split down the middle with health concerns outweighing those for the economy by 9 points.

51% are most concerned about health impacts. 41% most concerned about economic damages and 8% weren’t sure.

A closer look a the poll shows Iowans of all age groups are most concerned with their families health, with Iowans under 50 among 18-50 year old that margin is just four points, a statistical tie when accounting to the poll’s margin of error.

Iowans 50 and older prioritized health concerns by a margin is 16 points.

More poll results will be released tonight at 6 and 10.