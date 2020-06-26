New study shows toll of COVID-19 in rural areas of U.S.

(CNN) – A new study suggests COVID-19 is taking a heavier toll on people and health systems depending on the region of the country.

The burden of COVID-19 and demand on the healthcare systems may be highest in rural areas in the U.S., according to a modeling study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

The authors analyzed data on more than 3,100 U.S. counties under the scenario in which 20% of the population of each county gets affected.

They identified counties that are likely to be consistently more heavily affected than the rest of the country. Across a range of assumptions about transmission patterns, such as basic disease reproductive rates and the ability to quarantine.

The authors found several regions in need of additional support including much of the western part of the country, the Northern Midwest, Florida, and Northern New England.

Those are the areas with the most people over the age of 60, since that group is more likely to have severe symptoms if infected with COVID-19.

Future research is needed to consider how other factors that can lead to an increased COVID-19 risk, like pre-existing health conditions or decreased access to medical care, might increase the burden in certain regions.