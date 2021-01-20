Nebraska vaccine campaign moving faster in some rural areas

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s campaign to vaccinate people for the coronavirus is further along in some rural parts of the state.

At least half a dozen health districts across the state have already started giving vaccines to seniors living outside long-term care facilities, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Officials in Lincoln and Omaha are still working to vaccinate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

State health officials have said they expected the campaign to progress at different rates throughout parts of Nebraska.

Overall, the state has administered 109,526 of the 192,078 doses of the vaccines it has received so far.