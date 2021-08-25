Nebraska state job ad touts lack of vaccine requirement

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus,covid-19, vaccine,AP,

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s veterans affairs agency is facing questions from a state lawmaker after it published job advertisements for nurses touting the fact that the state doesn’t require its employees to get coronavirus vaccinations.

The ads on a state jobs website prominently note the lack of vaccination requirements for state employees, right after mentioning a $5,000 hiring bonus.

In a separate mail advertisement, the state lists “No mandated COVID-19 vaccination” as one of the “many great benefits” of its nursing jobs.

State Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, says she inquired about the ad after constituents with loved ones in Nebraska’s state-run veterans homes brought it to her attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News