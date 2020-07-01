Nebraska sees more than 19,300 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 19,310 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 133 new cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 276.

The DHHS reports that 13,807 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 117 active hospitalizations with 1,343 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 182,880 people have been tested and 163,352 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.