Nebraska sees more than 19,000 positive COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 19,042 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 143 new cases as of Monday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 269.

The DHHS reports that 13,547 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 121 active hospitalizations with 1,330 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 178,368 people have been tested and 159,115 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.