Nebraska sees more than 18,500 cases of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,524 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 178 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 266.

The DHHS reports that 12,698 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 125 active hospitalizations with 1,312 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 168,800 people have been tested and 150,074 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.