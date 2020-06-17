Nebraska sees almost 200 more COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 17,226 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 195 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 234.

The DHHS reports that 10,761 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 156 active hospitalizations with 1,141 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 144,996 people have been tested and 127,587 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.