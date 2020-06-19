Nebraska reaches more than 17,500 cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 17,591 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 176 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 244.

The DHHS reports that 11,312 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 141 active hospitalizations with 1,200 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 152,040 people have been tested and 134,263 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.